Halsey received Britney Spears' "blessing" to sample her track 'Lucky'.

Britney Spears' Halsey blessing

The 'Without Me' hitmaker has sampled the 2000 classic from Britney's hit album 'Oops!... I Did It Again'.. on a song of the same name and insisted they never would have used the single without Britney's permission.

When asked on X about Britney’s involvement in getting the sample cleared, Halsey wrote: "Yes of course! I wouldn’t even dream of doing it without her blessing!"

Halsey previously shared how much Britney meant to them growing up and how important the song was to them.

Alongside a picture of them wearing a shirt with "lucky" emblazed across it, Halsey wrote on Instagram: "When I was 5, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. love you forever (sic)"

The 29-year-old singer had been teasing fans by posting pictures and fake magazine covers of them pretending to be a troubled pop star, like Britney, 42.

Halsey recently shared the emotional single 'The End', while revealing they are suffering from Lupus and a rare lymphoproliferative disorder.

The ‘Him and I’ singer - born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane and who uses she/they pronouns - took to Instagram last month to tell fans of their struggle with serious medical issues ahead of the release of the record but did not specify which conditions.

They later updated fans in a thank you note for their support on Instagram by detailing what conditions they have been fighting.

Referencing the release their new song, Halsey said: “Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for ‘The End’ and the support you’ve shown me since its release.

“I know everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share.

“You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more. In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. “Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life.

“After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors.

“After two years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.

“I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all (grey heart emoji) Singing and screaming my heart out.”