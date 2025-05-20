Suede are set to release their 10th studio album, 'Antidepressants', on September 5.

Suede have a new album and special concert series happening in September

The Brett Anderson-led band are gearing up to release the follow-up to 2022’s Autofiction - their highest-charting record in over 20 years, which reached number two in the UK Album Chart - which has been dubbed "broken music for broken people" by the 57-year-old singer.

Suede have also shared the brooding lead single, ‘Disintegrate’; an "anthemic acceptance of one’s own mortality flipping our universal fear of death into a dark celebration of demise."

Brett said: “If Autofiction was our punk record, Antidepressants is our post-punk record. It’s about the tensions of modern life, the paranoia, the anxiety, the neurosis. We are all striving for connection in a disconnected world. This was the feel I wanted the songs to have. The album is called Antidepressants. This is broken music for broken people.”

A press release notes how: "In 2025, Suede are translating their approach to playing in front of a live audience directly into their new studio album."

Suede have once again teamed up with long-time producer Ed Buller on the collection.

Many bands would get jaded by the creative process 36 years in - but not Suede.

Brett said: “It is genuinely exciting being in this band. It feels like we're still pushing creatively.

“This is a widescreen and ambitious record."

Bass player Mat Osman added: “It's a big stage record and it's taking it up a gear."

The lyrics are "some of" Brett's "most personal" to date.

The album unveiling comes after Suede shared a live performance video for the album's title track filmed at their concert at London's Alexandra Palace last summer.

What's more, the band announced the 'Suede Takeover' concert series, which will take place over four nights at various venues at London's Southbank Centre this September.

It will mark the first time the rock band has played the Southbank Centre since they stepped onstage at the Royal Festival Hall for late music legend David Bowie's Meltdown Festival in 2002.

Gig-gores can expect Suede to "present their live show in completely new ways, stretching beyond the format of a rock gig.

Brett said: “Expect old songs, new songs, borrowed songs, blue songs, drama, melody, noise, sweat and a couple of surprises.”

'Suede Takeover' begins at the Royal Festival Hall on September 13 and 14, with two surprise sets of music old and new. On September 17, the band will perform in the Purcell Room for what is being billed as an "unusual and intimate off-mic evening".

The residency concludes on September 19 in the Queen Elizabeth Hall, with Suede’s first-ever full orchestral headline show, in collaboration with the Paraorchestra.

Southbank Centre members can access an exclusive ticket presale on May 21 at 10am. Fans who pre-order the album from the official Suede store can access a presale from May 22 at 10am. General on sale begins on May 23 at 10am via www.southbankcentre.co.uk/events/suede-takeover/.

'Antidepressants' will be available in multiple formats including CD (standard and deluxe), vinyl (standard and colour variants), picture disc LP, cassette and as a deluxe box set. Pre-orders are available now.