Bruce Dickinson has revealed he's preparing a new solo album

The Iron Maiden frontman plans to start recording the follow-up to 2024's acclaimed 'The Mandrake Project' album in 2026 and has reunited with the team behind his last outing.

Speaking at the Musicians Institute's MI Conversation Series with host Ryan J. Downey in Hollywood in April, he said: "I've just been in the demo studio with everybody for the last three weeks, and we ended up with 18 tracks in 15 days…

"It's gonna be a really cool album.

"And, obviously, the guy that's producing it, Brendan Duffey, he mixed 'Mandrake'. We started off with him doing the Atmos mixes and then kind of morphed into, 'I take it you do stereo as well.' And he's great. So, we are just keeping the same crew on this record. And [I'm] looking to record it next year, early next year. I've got some gaps. January, February, March, April is kind of free zone for me next year."

The heavy metal icon previously admitted he enjoyed "playing" like a child away from the strictness of Iron Maiden.

The 66-year-old musician reunited with Roy Z on 'The Mandrake Project' - his first solo album since 2005's 'Tyranny of Souls' - and loved getting to throw everything at the musical venture, and its accompanying comic book series.

He told Metal Hammer magazine: "It's not that Maiden albums aren't fun, but we don't get to play like children.

"[Iron Maiden bassist and songwriter Steve Harris] is very specific about stuff: things have to be done THIS way.

"It's the way we've always worked, and it's obviously worked well.

"Whereas me and Roy, we're like kids in a sandbox going, 'Hey, look at this, Zee, I can put this toy up my nose!' It's just energising."

Despite being known as the singer of the 'Run To The Hills' group for decades, he also turned to the guitar on this solo album, even delivering a solo on 'Face In The Mirror'.

He quipped: "It's minimalist to say the least. I couldn't tell you a pentatonic scale from a gin and tonic.

"I don't rate my guitar playing at all, but if it sounds good, I like it."