Bruce Springsteen has released a new live EP 'Land of Hope and Dreams' featuring his anti-Donald Trump speeches.

The 'Born To Run' legend has completed a three show run at the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester on May 14, 17 and 20, and now he's made four songs available digitally along with the introductions from the concerts.

The listing on his official website reads: "On May 14, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band opened their Land of Hope and Dreams Tour in Manchester, England.

"Highlights from that first night are now available digitally as the 'Land of Hope and Dreams' EP – including the title track, 'Long Walk Home,' 'My City of Ruins' and the band’s cover of Bob Dylan’s 'Chimes of Freedom.' "

At one point during the concert, he described Trump's administration as "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous".

He told the audience: "In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration.

"Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

The rocker – who has been a staunch critic of Trump – made another attack on the White House chief and his political ideology as he introduced 'City of Ruin'.

He said: "There's some very weird, strange and dangerous s*** going on out there right now. In America they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now.

"In America the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world's poorest children to sickness and death. This is happening now.

"In my country they're taking sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers. They're rolling back historic civil rights legislation that has led to a more just and plural society.

"They are abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom.

"They are defunding American universities that won't bow down to their ideological demands. They are removing residents off American streets and without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centres and prisons. This is all happening now."

Trump responded with a lengthy rant via the social media platform Truth Social.

Describing The Boss as "dumb as a rock", he wrote: "This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare’. Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!

He added: “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy - Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK.”