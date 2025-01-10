BTS' J-Hope has teased new music coming in March.

J-Hope has new music on the way in March as well as a world tour

Shortly after announcing his 2025 'Hope on the Stage’ solo world tour, the 30-year-old K-pop star - whose real name is Jung Ho-seok – shared a video of his time in the recording studio in Los Angeles and teased the ‘Beginning of a New Dream’.

He captioned the clip on Instagram: “New music on the way. 2025.03.”

It will mark J-Hope’s first music release since he completed his mandatory miliary service October 17, 2024, after completing his 18 months of service.

It will also come a year after he released his EP ‘Hope on the Street Vol. 1’.

J-Hope recruited his BTS bandmate Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin, Bad Bunny and Nile Rodgers for the follow-up to his 2022 debut album 'Jack in the Box'.

The six-track collection was accompanied by a six-part docuseries, which documented the South Korean star’s dance journey and saw him meet street dancers in Osaka, Paris, New York, Seoul and Gwangju.

J-Hope’s tour will kick off with three nights at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1 and 2.

The run – which includes dates in North America and Asia – is currently due to conclude in Osaka, Japan, on June 1.

However, due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, further dates will be confirmed at a later date.

Meanwhile, the South Korean boy band - also comprising RM, 30, Suga, 31, Jin, 32, V, 29, Jimin, also 29, and 27-year-old Jungkook - plan to reunite in 2025.

BTS revealed at their annual FESTA dinner in 2022 that they would be focusing on solo projects and military service.

However, RM said in 2023: “We’ll be joining together again. And that will be in 2025.”