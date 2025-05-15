Bullet For My Valentine decided to leave their joint tour with Trivium early to focus on their next chapter - with plans to start work on a new album this summer.

Bullet For Valentine and Trivium have shown each other respect after the negativity about the former band quitting their joint tour early

Trivium's bassist Paolo Gregoletto this week accused Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck of having "no respect for us or our crew" after he pulled the plug on the tour early.

The two bands have played across Europe and North America in celebration of the 20th anniversaries of their 2005 albums ‘The Poison’ and ‘Ascendancy’.

They were due to head to Australia and South America after they wrap the North American leg, but according to Trivium, Matt no longer wanted to do it.

During a TikTok Live, Paolo said: “Matt Tuck didn’t want to do it, after we had planned it, after stuff was already in the works – don’t know why. I think it would have been amazing. I think The Poison is a great album. I think the two records pair very well together. And I think it would have been nice to give everyone around the world a chance to see the two together.”

In another TikTok, he captioned the clip: “When you make your first TikTok live and p*** off the other band you are on tour with… #JusticeForSouthAmerica."

Bullet and Trivium's frontman Matt Heafy have since had their say and insisted there is mutual respect between them.

What's more's Bullet are planning to hit the road again in 2026 and 2027.

In a social media statement, Bullet said: “We’re incredibly grateful to have been given the chance to look back at a pair of life-changing albums for us and Trivium, who we have nothing but respect and admiration for.

“With that being said, the four of us collectively feel that the time is right for us to divert our full attention towards the next chapter of Bullet For My Valentine.

“We can’t wait to get back in the studio later this summer and finish what we promise you is our best album to date. To go along with this, we are already starting to make plans for the 2026 and 2027 touring cycles, hitting every corner. We are super excited to drop new music for you all. We value our fans above all else and are forever grateful for your support. We’ll be back with all of you very soon.”

Matt Heafy insisted they need to "pull back on the negative stuff" and accept that sometimes "plans change".

He said: “The tour has been amazing… You’ve seen in our faces, you’ve seen the photos, you’ve seen the videos.

“There was an initial plan and [that] plan has changed. You know us, we’ll happily play anywhere, any time, any place, [but] they’ve got other plans to do a record, so I respect that.

“I think we definitely need, all of us, to pull back on the negative stuff. Sometimes plans change and sometimes that causes headaches and disagreements. It’s like with anything in life, it’s like a relationship [or] with your family [or] with co-workers. Let’s pull back on all that stuff and let’s keep it classy. Keep it friendly.”

Wishing Bullet all the best, he concluded: “This was the best co-headlining pair that I’ve ever seen in my life… It still can be a magical thing. That magic is not gone.

“Thank you so much to the Bullet band. I’ve been a fan of them since I was 18… Let’s not drag any [negativity] back up, let’s end this on a positive note. I wish them all the best in the world and I can’t wait to buy their new record when it comes out.”