Gavin Rossdale wants to play at Glastonbury with Bush in 2027

The 59-year-old musician has revealed that he is keen for the rockers to take to the stage when the Worthy Farm festival returns as it will mark 25 years since the Comedown artists last played there.

Gavin told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I thought we did quite well when we played there, but we never went back so it could be time.

"I would love to play Glastonbury. I still remember that show. It's brilliant and it would be 25 years..."

Bush's latest studio album, I Beat Loneliness, was released last week and Gavin says it is for the fans who have supported the band since they burst onto the scene during the 1990s.

He explained: "I wanted to make a record for the people who have gotten stuff from our records.

"It's about me, but I realised that I'm no different than anyone else.

"I think that everyone is just fighting different battles at all times. But it's important to have so much fun in life.

"Life is beautiful, but it has its kind of moments where just out of nowhere, people will just f*** with you or life f**** with you and things happen to you, to people you love.

"So writing a record that spoke to that experience just seemed the most valuable thing to do."

Gavin also quipped: "Plus, I don't have any stories of holidays on yachts. So I didn't know what to write about.

"Every time I look at Instagram, I go, 'Why is that not me?' Leo (DiCaprio) has never invited me anywhere."

The star revealed that he is often brought down to earth by his sons Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11 - from his marriage to singer Gwen Stefani - when he shows them new music.

Gavin - who is also father to model Daisy Lowe from his brief relationship with Pearl Lowe - explained: "My recording room is in the bedroom between two of my kids' rooms.

"I did a remix of Machinehead, one of our earliest songs, and to be honest, I was impressed with myself.

"And my 16-year-old son, who's a really good guitar player, walks in and he goes, 'You're not releasing that?'

"I was like, 'What do you mean?' He goes, 'You're taking legend and you're really destroying it.'"