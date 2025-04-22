Busted have found it "difficult" to know what to do as a band in the present day.

Busted have found it 'difficult' to know what to do as a band in the present day

The pop-punk group- which consists of James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson - amassed huge success in the early 2000s with hits like 'What I Go To School For' and 'Year 3000' but admitted that they just didn't want to "fit in with what is trending" since reuniting as an indepdent act.

Matt told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "We're really not rushing it, we don't have a record company, we don't have anyone breathing down our neck. We're in a really lucky position.

"It's difficult because we're like, 'Who the f*** are Busted in 2025? What are we? What do we wanna do?'

"Because we don't wanna do the same as what we've done before, but we don't wanna try and fit in with what's f****** trending."

However, the 'Crashed The Wedding' hitmakers have now teamed up with former Bring Me The Horizon star Jordan Fish to come up with their new sound, who has been "so switched on" with them as they forge a new path.

He said: "Jordan is so switched on to melody. I love that guy. I've always been a big fan of him.

"I like Bring Me, but Jordan as a writer, he's an extraordinary talent. And having him in the mix in a Busted room was what I really wanted.

"What I think people think Jordan Fish is and what he actually is a two different things. Because I think people think of him as Bring Me The Horizon and were like, 'Oh my God it's going to be metal.

"But it couldn't it be further from that? He's the most pop-sensitive guy I've ever met. And as a lyricist, he is on my case. He's like, 'Make that better, do that!'"

Towards the end of last year, Charlie confirmed that new music was in the pipeline, but there was "no rush" to release it.

He told NME: "There are! Busted are working on new music at the moment and we’ve just been out in LA doing some stuff. It’s a slow process, but we want the next record that Busted put out to be an important one. We don’t want to rush it. There’s a bunch of songs written already, and hopefully they’ll come out next year, maybe even the year after