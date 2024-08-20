B*Witched fans have been injuring themselves performing the 'C'est La Vie' dance

B*Witched fans have been injuring themselves trying to do their 'C’est La Vie' jig.

The Irish girl group - comprising Edele and Keavy Lynch and Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O'Carroll - have been inundated with messages from people who have failed miserably at the iconic routine – and some have even ended up in hospital.

Edele told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “We’ve been fine actually. But I’d say weekly we get a message with somebody who’s hurt themselves trying to do the Irish dance.

“And it’s like, if you just do it without alcohol, you’ll be fine.

“One bride, she broke both her ankles on her wedding day trying to do the jig.”

The girls were known for rocking the double denim trend of the nineties and noughties, and whenever they've not worn the look, their fans have been quick to notice.

Sinead said: "For years, we kind of stepped away from the double denim because we were a bit fed up with it. And then you realise over time that if we’re not wearing denim, we might as well not be singing C’est la Vie.

“It’s like the same impact. There was a moment where we turned up for this gig when we were rebelling against the denim.

“It seemed everybody in the audience was top to toe in denim. Then somebody told us it was a denim party. We were like, oh, we didn’t get that memo. And they were like, but you are the memo.”

B*Witched - who released the new EP 'Ripped Jeans' last week - recently admitted they "never thought" 'C'est La Vie' would be such a success.

They released their beloved debut single in 1998 but never imagined it would go straight in at the top of the charts.

Keavy exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "We were very young. We hadn't really had much experience of the industry other than we were only starting. We were hoping for a Top 20. So when it was mid week, we found out that we were number one. And we were like, ‘Is this a joke?’

We never even thought that it might happen. "That's not something we were reaching for or thought that we could attain that, though on the Wednesday, that's when you did have mid weeks on Wednesdays.

"And it was like a phone number you called. Now, you have the chart position, every minute of every day and it changes leaps around when you look online."

The 'Blame It On the Weatherman' hitmakers split in 2001 but got back together in 2012.