B*Witched's Keavy Lynch prefers to keep her private life off social media.

The 44-year-old singer shot to fame alongside twin sister Edele Lynch and Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O'Carroll in the Irish girl group in the late nineties and early noughties, when there was no such thing as TikTok or Instagram, and she's glad because she likes to separate her personal life and Keavy the pop star.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the 'C'est La Vie' hitmaker said: "I think there's some good and some bad with social media. You can reach people much easier. And that's good.

"For me, personally, I think I like to get back the boundaries of what I do and don't want to share. Because at the end of the day, once you pick that device up, wherever I am, everything and everyone is with me, so let's say for example, if I'm sat in my kitchen, or I'm sat in the bedroom, and I decide to look, or I decide to post something and kind of technically you're in my house.

"And for me, personally, I just need a bit more boundary than that, okay, this is Keavy, the person. And then this is Keavy, the singer person who does the job that you engage me with, but there are lots of stars who feel different.

"And their entire kind of setup would be a YouTube channel following around their life. And if that's OK with them, and that kind of open, much more open, non-boundaries, access to them is what they're happy with.

"But that's definitely not for me. No, no!"