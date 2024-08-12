Caity Baser has recalled her spooky encounter with the ghost of an old man

Caity Baser has recalled "hyper-ventilating" when she saw the ghost of an old man.

The 22-year-old pop star claims she heard the man speak during the spooky encounter.

She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I woke up and was sweating and hyper-ventilating.

"I looked at the end of the bed, and there was an old man stood there.

"He wasn't scary. I didn't feel scared. He was just smiling - like 'Hello' - looking at me... then I went back to sleep.

"In the morning, my friend said, 'Something weird happened last night, I woke up and I was sweating, and there was an old man stood at the foot of the bed'

"I went, 'Shut the f*** up, I saw the exact same thing! We told our mate, and she was like, 'Oh yeah, we see old people round here all the time, old ghosts and stuff!"

The 'Pretty Boys' singer also revealed she has a special mascot that she believes is a "good omen" and ensures her concerts go off well.

She said: "I have a little dinosaur called Reggie that sits on the drum kit at every single show, and if he's not there... there's been two shows where I forgot him, and they were both awful. He is my good omen.

"Every festival, he's always on top of my bag before I go."