Calvin Harris will make history this summer by becoming the first artist ever to hold a double residency at the same Ibiza venue in a single season at Ushuaïa Ibiza.

The superstar DJ and producer - whose biggest hits include 'One Kiss' with Dua Lipa, 'We Found Love' with Rihanna and 'How Deep Is Your Love' with Disciples - will take over Tuesdays and Fridays at the world-famous party destination, with "25 carefully curated shows, delivering a world-exclusive residency unlike anything seen before."

A press release notes: "Fridays will continue his reign as one of the island’s most in-demand events, while Tuesdays will usher in a new era—introducing a fresh concept that pushes the limits of production, sound, and spectacle."

Harris said: “This is something that's never been done before, and I’m buzzing to be the first artist to hold a double residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza. None of this would be possible without the incredible fans who’ve been with me every step of the way. The energy of people from all over the world, all coming together at the epicentre of electronic music, is something I can’t wait to feel again. Two residencies, two completely different nights - this is going to be a season like no other.”

The 41-year-old artist recently teased his return to his roots as a vocalist with a preview of the country-tinged track 'Smoke The Pain Away' and he has a new rugged look to mark the beginning of his next chapter.

Tickets for the Ushuaïa Ibiza residency are available now via theushuaiaexperience.com.