Calvin Harris has shot down rumours of a feud with Miley Cyrus.

Calvin Harris has faced the wrath of Miley Cyrus' fanbase

Fans of the Flowers hitmaker were left confused after Calvin shared a new snippet of his previously teased song Ocean, this time with the vocals of Jessie Reyez, the co-writer of the tune.

The TikTok clip raised alarm bells, as Calvin previously shared a preview of the track with Miley's voice.

One Miley stan commented: “What happened to the one with Miley?????”

Responding, Calvin insisted: “Tell her. I do not know."

When another fan asked if the Miley version will ever see the light of day, he replied: “I’m afraid not.”

The 41-year-old superstar DJ claims it was a mishap on his end that led to Miley no longer appearing on the track.

Asked who was to blame, he said: "Nah it was my bad . . . crossed wires.”

Dispelling speculation the pair had fallen out, he added: “I love Miley.”

Earlier this year, Calvin returned with his first song since 2018 to feature only his own vocals, Smoke The Pain Away, and his first single since his 2024 collaboration with Ellie Goulding, Free.

As for Miley, the pop star is planning “something really special” for Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary.

The 32-year-old star shot to fame in the Disney show – which ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2011 – and she revealed she would love to pay tribute to the series with a special celebration next year.

She told SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio: “I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today. Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of… this me.”

The show starred Cyrus as Miley Stewart, a teenage girl living a double life as famous pop singer Hannah Montana and Miley is excited to celebrate the character.

She said: “It’s so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed. And now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood, but I’ve now been as kind of integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself. So that’s exciting to get to celebrate that.”