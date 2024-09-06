Camila Cabello has dropped four new songs on the deluxe edition of her latest LP 'C,XOXO'.

(c) Rahul Bhatt

The 'Havana' hitmaker has treated fans to 'baby pink' (featuring Eem Triplin), 'Come Show Me', 'Can Friends Kiss?', and 'GODSPEED', on 'C,XOXO (Magic City Edition)'.

The music video for the latter track, which centres on "toxicity, emotional damage, and situations that don’t serve you", is also out now.

Camila - who is set to perform at the 2024 MTV VMAs next week - previously spilled that she felt like she was having a “nervous breakdown once a month” making the follow-up to 2022’s ‘Familia’.

Attending a special album party hosted by BACARDÍ Rum, she said: “With any project, there’s just waves where everything is amazing and three days where it’s like, ‘Wow, I just wrote this song in 30 minutes, and I wrote this song in three hours and it’s so easy.’

“Then the next week, you’re like, ‘I don’t know how to do this. I don’t know how to put words together. I think that was it’.

“There were waves of crippling s*** where I thought that might be my last good day.

“I think I had a nervous breakdown probably, like, once a month.”

The former Fifth Harmony singer delved deep into her feelings for the first time.

She told HELLO! magazine: “I feel as though this album has a different perspective.

“Before, a lot of my songs were about going through something like a break-up but saying, ‘No problem. Life goes on. I’m happy.’

“This is more focused on feelings and how you can go through a break-up and still miss that person even though you shouldn’t.

“It is more complex and indefinite. This is a whole new territory for me.”