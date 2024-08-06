Carly Pearce had a heckler removed from her concert.

Carly Pearce had a man removed from her concert after he disrespected her

The country star was performing at We Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on August 2, when her concert was disturbed by a man.

In a clip that has circulated on social media, she could be heard saying: "Somebody get him out of here. I do not want him at my show.

"Get out of my show."

The individual was seen being escorted from the audience at Soo Pass Ranch, after Carly declared "I do not have time for d****".

She said: "If you're gonna be an a****** - then you're gonna have to say it to me and get the f*** out of my show."

According to radio host Ian Godfrey, Pearce, who was among those to post the footage, the man interrupted Carly after she said she "wanted to tell you all a little about me" by shouting back "no one cares".

She later fumed: “This is the first time I have sent somebody out of one of my shows, but if you’re going to be that mean and disrespect me, you are not welcome."

The 34-year-old star isn't the first artist to have their concert disrupted by a heckler.

Recently, Adele gave a homophobic member of her audience a grilling.

The 'Hello' hitmaker taught them a lesson after they shouted, "Pride sucks".

The 36-year-old singer - who a huge LGBTQ+ following - was performing one of her 'Weekends with Adele' Las Vegas residency shows at Colosseum at Caesars Palace when she shut them down.

She fumed: “Are you f****** stupid? Don’t be so f****** ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?”