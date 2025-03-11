CAST frontman John Power says the Oasis reunion gigs will be "magical".

CAST frontman John Power is sharing his excitement about the hotly anticipated Oasis reunion tour

The Liverpool rockers are set to support the Britpop legends at their first concerts in 16 years on the 'Oasis Live '25 Tour' - which kicks off on July 4 in Cardiff - and the singer cannot wait to see former enemies Liam and Noel Gallagher back on stage together again.

During an appearance on 'The Chris Moyles Show' on Radio X, the host joked about having to keep their fingers crossed that the jaunt would go head, given the siblings' history, to which Power replied: "Well who knows, but you know everything feels good. Everything's very positive, you know. Wembley here we come!"

Former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft is also supporting Oasis.

Power said of the 'Bittersweet Symphony' hitmaker: "CAST, Richard Ashcroft, it's like a northern soul happening, you know. It's kind of. It's rock "n' roll!"

Sharing his excitement about the reunion, he added: "I think it's going to be magical.

I mean, I really, really do. I'm really looking forward myself to seeing Noel and Liam on stage singing those songs, because it was something amazing."

Power previously admitted he was "blown away" by the opportunity to open for the 'Supersonic' band.

He said: "Oasis are the voice of a generation and the songs that they wrote and sung were and still are the soundtrack to many people’s dreams. They are the people’s band."

Ashcroft said: "I can say with no exaggeration that the song-writing talent of Noel, and Liam’s pure spirit as a lead singer, helped to inspire me to create some of my best work.

"It was the perfection of 'Live Forever' that forced me to try and write my own.

"They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy.

"Now it’s time to create more memories and I’m ready to bring it."

The mammoth jaunt will see frontman Liam and guitarist Noel back onstage together for the first time since Oasis split following a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009.

Meanwhile, CAST are marking 30 years of 'All Change' with a 2025 UK and Ireland tour.

The run kicks off at Dublin's 3Olympia on October 25 and ends with a hometown gig at Liverpool's Olympia on December 5.