Cast's John Power hopes the Oasis reunion tour will be talked about for years to come like the Britpop legends' iconic Knebworth shows.

Cast will open for Oasis on their sold-out comeback tour

The Liverpool group will be joining fellow '90s rockers Oasis on the UK and Ireland leg of their 'Oasis Live '25' tour next year - their first jaunt since 2009 - and the former La's frontman insists "no one's getting nostalgic" as they aim to play shows that will go down in history like Oasis' era-defining shows at Knebworth in 1996, at which they performed to 250,000 people over two nights.

Cast also opened for the 'Supersonic' hitmakers at Knebworth and John promises the comeback run – which commences on July 4 in Cardiff – is going to be just as "electric".

He told NME: “When you walk on stage, it’s about the here and now – no one’s getting nostalgic. It’s not about yesterday, these [Oasis] shows are going to be about 2025 and creating the myth of tomorrow. Hopefully 20 years from now, people will be talking about this tour like they talk about the legend of Knebworth or whatever.”

Despite frontman Liam Gallagher and guitarist Noel Gallagher's 15-year feud - which they put to bed this year to give fans what they've always wanted - John anticipates that the tour will run like a "well-oiled machine", just like Liam's 'Definitely Maybe' tour this year, which Cast also had the pleasure of being a part of, with no 'rock'n'roll antics like the drug and alcohol-fuelled Britpop days.

He said: “Back in the ‘90s, we were young kids. It was a very hedonistic period. It was just the bands: the journalists, the record executives, everyone was partying. It just wears you out. There’s no better feeling than feeling good about yourself and being able to perform. That energy is valuable, and to demean it by going on stage trashed doesn’t last long.

“The Liam ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour ran like a well-oiled machine. The vibe backstage was so positive. The same thing will happen with Oasis. Everyone involved in this tour wants to be there. Everyone has been through all the things you can talk about with rock’n’roll, and we all got through it.”

John insists there is “no room for negativity” and they want to ensure the shows are worth every penny paid by fans, some of whom forked out hundreds of pounds due to Ticketmaster’s controversial dynamic pricing system.

He added: “I’m singing and playing at the top of my game, and I know for a fact that’s where every other artist wants to be who’s involved in this. Liam, Noel, the band, know that it’s going to be a very positive vibe. There’s no room for negativity, and I already know that for everybody involved. It’s going to be a beautiful thing. All the bands are going to be rolling on seamlessly and it’s going to be electric.”

As well as Cast, former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft will be opening for Oasis in the UK and Ireland.