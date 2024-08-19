Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced their first-ever stadium shows.

(c) Charlie Barclay Harris

The indie rockers will headline Cardiff Principality Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 1 and 3, 2025, respectively.

It comes off the back of the 'Longshot' group's massive career-defining set at Liverpool’s 32,000 capacity Sefton Park and two nights at Cardiff Castle.

A special fan presale will begin at 10am BST on Wednesday 21st August. Fans can sign up at catfishandthebottlemen.com for access. Tickets are on general sale from Friday, 23rd August at 10am BST.

Next, Van McCann and co will headline Reading and Leeds this weekend.

In February, the BRIT Award-winning group returned with their first single in five years.

'Showtime' was recorded in Los Angeles with award-winning producer Dave Sardy, who has previously worked with the likes of Oasis and the Rolling Stones.

The track reflects frontman Van's evolution as a songwriter and is the first song off the band's much-anticipated new album.

Meanwhile, Catfish announced a special 10th anniversary reissue of 'The Balcony'.

Set for release on September 13, the album will be available on limited edition CD, Cassette and LP formats with inverted white artwork and six bonus tracks. Fans can also access a limited edition 7-inch box set featuring the full album plus ‘Hourglass’ (Ewan McGregor version) and rare song ‘ASA’, available on a 7-inch again for the first time since the original pressing a decade ago.