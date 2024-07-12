Catfish and the Bottlemen played their biggest headline concert to date - performing to 32,000 fans at Liverpool’s Sefton Park on Thursday night (11.07.24).

(c) Charlie Barclay Harris

Van McCann and co played one of the biggest non-stadium outdoor concerts the northern city has ever witnessed.

In tribute to local legends, The Beatles, the indie rockers arrived onstage to the thunderous 'Helter Skelter,’ before they jumped straight into the anthemic ‘Longshot’ and ‘Kathleen’.

Revellers were treated to a 90-minute extravaganza spanning all three albums and ending the night on a high with fan-favourite ‘Cocoon’.

Van and co will play sold-out gigs in Cardiff and Edinburgh, before their sets at Reading and Leeds Festival this August.

Catfish then head to Dublin on August 31, before heading to Australia and the US.

In February, the BRIT Award-winning group returned with their first single in five years.

The rock group recorded 'Showtime' in Los Angeles with award-winning producer Dave Sardy, who has previously worked with the likes of Oasis and the Rolling Stones.

The track reflects frontman Van McCann's evolution as a songwriter and is the first song off the band's much-anticipated new album.

Meanwhile, the rocker previously admitted to being hugely ambitious as a performer.

The songwriter also revealed that he'd been inspired by Oasis during his younger years.

The 31-year-old singer told the Guardian newspaper: "I want us to play stadiums. Not just arenas, but stadiums.

"If you’re in a band and you don’t want that it’s like saying you’re happy sitting on the bench at Liverpool. If I was gonna be a bin man, I’d make sure I was the best. You’re here one day and gone the next, so why not want to play in football stadiums?

"I remember going to see Oasis at Heaton Park when I was a kid and no matter where you were in Manchester, the vibe was Oasis. It was like a magnet had been dropped in the centre of the city and was drawing everyone in. That’s what I want happening with us."