Celine Dion has hailed late label mate Ozzy Osbourne for his "boundless spirit and ear for melody".

Celine Dion says Ozzy Osbourne was a 'true original'

Despite being on opposite ends of the music spectrum, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker, 57, admired the late Crazy Train singer's talent and was "deeply saddened" when she heard he had passed away on July 22, at the age of 76.

Alongside a throwback picture of Ozzy, she penned on social media: “I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy and I were label mates for many years – and although we came from very different musical universes, I always admired his boundless spirit and ear for melody on songs like ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’. He was a true original! Fearless, and simply larger than life… but also kind, thoughtful and generous.”

Tributes have poured in for the Black Sabbath frontman, who played his final concert just days before his death on July 5.

Metallica's Robert Trujillo shared a moving post about Ozzy hours before attending his funeral in Birmingham on Wednesday (30.07.25).

The bassist in the Nothing Else Matters band had a stint in the Prince of Darkness' solo band before he joined Metallica in late 1990s and early 2000s.

Members of the group - who took part in Ozzy's epic Back To The Beginning concert earlier this month - were back in the city to pay their respects.

Ahead of the funeral, Robert took to Instagram to thank Ozzy for all he did for him in the early days of his career and beyond, including bringing his old band, Infectious Grooves, to a wider audience.

He began: "Sadly, we’re heading back to London today for Ozzy’s funeral. I just want to say…

"Ozzy was the conduit for so many new relationships both creative collaborations and real, lasting friendships.

"I mean, Joe Holmes is Lullah’s godfather, and Mike Bordin is Tye’s godfather both of those connections came directly from my friendship with Ozzy. Because of Oz, Infectious Grooves was able to tour back in ’91 as a brand-new band and at the time, it wasn’t even really a band, just some fun songs we had recorded. We weren’t ready to hit the road, but he made us step up and make it happen.

He loved the song “Therapy,” which he guest appeared on and that really kicked it all off for Infectious in the ’90s. He actually demanded we open for him on the “Theater of Madness” tour. He’d say “I’m your best friend Rob, I f****** love the bass and the funkier and heavier the better!”

"He was the gateway. (sic)"

Robert went on to admit Ozzy could be "so honest it hurt", but he'll never forget his sense of humour and the "wild adventure" of touring with Ozzy and his guitarist Zakk Wylde.

He continued: "Ozzy was a humble man and sometimes so honest it hurt but his sense of humor made everything absolutely amazing. Touring with Ozzy and Zakk was always a wild adventure. Those two together… it was a crazy, awesome rollercoaster.

"We’re all so thankful for his heart and soul.

"Ozzy and Black Sabbath were and still are the soundtrack to our lives. The inspiration they gave us is beyond words. The first real alternative rock band, in my opinion.

Confirming Metallica will attend the funeral, he said: "Now it’s time to pay our respects, share our love, and offer our support to Sharon and the family. It’s heartbreaking but we know Ozzy gave us everything he had in his final days."

On taking part in Back To The Beginning, he said: "I’m so honored that Lars, James, Kirk, and I (Metallica) got to celebrate with him, to share our music and Sabbath’s music on such a special day in Birmingham. Being part of that meant so much to us."

He signed off the tribute: "Ozzy, RIP brother.

We love you. @ozzyosbourne."