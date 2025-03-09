Celine Dion has warned fans about "fake" AI-generated songs circulating online.

The 'Think Twice' hitmaker's team have flagged the "unsanctioned" music and performances claiming to be from the 56-year-old singer has been put together with the aid of artificial intelligence software without any input from Celine herself.

A statement shared on Instagram read: "It has come to our attention that unsanctioned, AI-generated music purporting to contain Celine Dion’s musical performances, and name and likeness, is currently circulating online and across various Digital Service Providers.

“Please be advised that these recordings are fake and not approved, and are not songs from her official discography.”

Although no songs in particular were singled out, an AI-generated version of Celine singing gospel track 'Heal Me Lord' has amassed over one million views on YouTube.

A host of musicians have spoken out against the use of AI in music, with Queen guitarist Sir Brian May among those protesting the UK government's proposed amendment to copyright laws that would see artists have to opt out of having their work mined by AI algorithms.

The ‘We Will Rock You’ hitmaker believes the damage is already done and has hit out at the “monstrously arrogant billionaire owners” of artificial intelligence and social media.

Speaking to the Daily Mail as part of their campaign against the Labour government's proposed AI law changes, he said: “My fear is that it’s already too late – this theft has already been performed and is unstoppable, like so many incursions that the monstrously arrogant billionaire owners of Al and social media are making into our lives. The future is already forever changed.

“But I applaud this campaign to make the public aware of what is being lost. I hope it succeeds in putting a brake on, because if not, nobody will be able to afford to make music from here on in.”

Brian backing the campaign came after more than 1,000 artists – including Kate Bush, Damon Albarn and Annie Lennox - released a silent album in protest.

The tracklisting for ‘Is This What We Want?’ spells out: “The British government must not legalise music theft to benefit AI companies.”

'Wuthering Heights' hitmaker Kate, 66, said in a statement: “In the music of the future, will our voices go unheard?”