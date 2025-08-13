Chappel Roan has “no idea” what her next album will sound like.

The Pink Pony Club singer has released three very "different" singles since dropping her 2023 debut LP The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and she admitted the contrast in sound on each highlights the fact she is unsure in what direction her music will take next.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, she noted latest single The Subway is a "very safe segue" as to what her record could sound like, but she also said: "They’re all kind of so different. So that’s why I’m just like, ‘I have no idea what the next era is.’

"That’s the scary part of putting out new music and then people not liking it, because it’s not like the music you made before.”

The 27-year-old star hasn't felt "settled" enough to write a new album because her schedule has been so full on, meaning she's barely spent any time at home.

She said: “I haven’t felt settled. It’s been a very unsettling year and a half, and I think once I really feel calm in a new house and have a routine, I just can’t wait to have a routine. And then I can think about writing a song once I have a routine.

“I finally got a new place and I’ve only been there for 10 days. And then I came on this big tour.

“So it’s been a journey on how do I release music within the state of everything?”

And even once her tour is over, Chappel plans to take some time off before she stars writing again.

She said: “I think that once this is done and the US shows are done, it’ll definitely feel like a big breath of weight off my shoulders just so I can chill for a sec and actually think about writing. But we’re almost done with the victory lap. Next April I’ll be done with the victory lap.”

The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker recently admitted she thinks her next record is at least five years away.

She told Vogue magazine: “The second project doesn’t exist yet.

“There is no album. There is no collection of songs.

“It took me five years to write the first one, and it’s probably going to take at least five to write the next. I’m not that type of writer that can pump it out.

“I don’t think I make good music whenever I force myself to do anything. I see some comments sometimes, like, ‘She’s everywhere except that damn studio.’ Even if I was in the studio 12 hours a day, every single day, that does not mean that you would get an album any faster.”