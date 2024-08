Chappell Roan is "busy" penning new music.

Chappell Roan has been writing new music and looks to be planning a second album

The viral sensation topped the charts with her debut studio album, 2023's 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess', and another album is seemingly in the works.

Her manager, Nick Bobetsky, told Music Business Worldwide: “She's been busy writing. I do think that we’re likely going to embrace a very similar plan that we did for this album, which is that when she finishes a song she loves, we put our heads together and quickly work to get that music out. That’s what we did with ‘Good Luck Babe.’”

Although the 'Casual' hitmaker is keen to deliver new singles for her fans as and when she's "ready", her team know they are eager for a full body of work.

Bobetsky explained: "Chappell Roan is absolutely an album artist. I think that's what people want from her, big picture. I don't think that takes away from the impact of singles.

"It's partly a question of when the fans are asking for an album, and we have a lot of insight into that sort of thing.

"There are arguments to be had about how you build an album out these days. Sometimes putting a record out with no lead-up singles can be very impactful.

"I think right now Chappell wants to feel free to put music out when it's ready and when she's excited about letting people hear it. And I think that's what the fans want as well."

In a recent interview, the 26-year-old pop star insisted she never got into music to top the charts.

The singer - whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz - told 'SNL' star Bowen Yang for Interview magazine: "I’ve never given a f*** about the charts or being on the radio, but it’s so crazy how industry people are taking me more seriously than before."

She continued: “My career doesn’t mean anything more now that I have a charting album and song. If anything, I’m just like, ‘F*** you guys for not seeing what actually matters."