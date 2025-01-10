Chappell Roan has been crowned BBC Radio 1's Sound Of 2025.

The 'Good Look, Babe!' hitmaker - whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz - had a phenomenal 2024 with the viral hit from her chart-topping debut studio album 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' and is tipped to have an even bigger 2025.

BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders said: “No one deserves this accolade more than Chappell Roan. She was the most exciting artist of the last 12 months and is now set to be THE artist of the next 12 months. The success is all her own doing: standing tall in the face of the doubters and keeping her community close to fuel the energy of her shows and musical movements. Congratulations Chappell, 2025 is your year!”

Runners-up included English Teacher, Barry Can't Swim, Ezra Collective and Myles Smith.

Kneecap, Confidence Man, Mk.gee and Doechii also made the longlist.

The names were chosen by an expert panel, including Sir Elton John - who is a huge champion of Chappell - Dua Lipa, and 2014 winner Sam Smith.

In previous years, Chappell would not have made the list because of a rule regarding artists with a number one or number two album.

However, that changed last year to artists who had more than two Top 10 albums in the UK Official Albums Chart not being eligible.

Chappell is nominated for six awards at the upcoming Grammys, while 2025 will also see her headline Reading and Leeds.

She is also "in talks" to perform at the BRIT Awards.

Amid her whirlwind year, Chappell has suffered with severe depression due to the pressures of fame and has been praised for setting boundaries with her fans after some "weird" behaviour left her feeling "unsafe".

She wrote on Instagram last year: "I want to love my life, be outside, giggle with my friends, go to the movie theater, feel safe, and do all the things every single person deserves to do.

"Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me. There is always more to the story. l am scared and tired.

"And please—don't call me Kayleigh. I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life.

"There is a part of myself that I save just for my project and all of you. There is a part of myself that is just for me, and I don’t want that taken away from me. (sic)”