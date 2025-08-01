Chappell Roan has finally released her heartbreaking ballad The Subway.

Chappell Roan has released live-favourite The Subway

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker debuted the track at the 2024 Governors Ball, and it has since become a fan-favourite at her concerts, with her fans patiently waiting for the track to land on streaming platforms.

Chappell previously suggested she wasn't sure whether to release The Subway, because it has such a "different" vibe.

She told Las Culturistas in April: "I’ve been banging my head against the wall with The Subway, because… some songs just work live — certain things work live — and they don’t work in the studio.

“For The Subway, it’s just going to feel different, and different doesn’t always mean worse…You just have to really take yourself out of it and be like, ‘This is different and that’s okay.’”

Prior to The Subway, Chappell - who headlines Reading and Leeds this month - shared the standalone country-tinged track The Giver in March.

Meanwhile, Chappell recently admitted the backlash she faces has started to feel personal.

The Hot To Go singer - whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz - never used to "give a f***" about criticism, but that's changed since it appeared to be directed at her real self.

In a conversation for Interview Magazine, SZA asked Chappell if she "gave a f*** about the backlash".

She admitted: “I didn’t, until people started hating me for me and not for my art.

“When it’s not about my art anymore, it’s like, ‘They hate me because I’m Kayleigh, not because they hate the songs that I make. That’s when it changed.”

The Grammy winner pointed out that fans only know her public persona rather than her true self, but it's still a struggle.

She added: "They don’t [know Kayleigh]. But when things are taken out of context, people assume so much about you.

"I didn’t realise I’d care so much. When it comes to my art, I’m like, 'B****, you can think whatever you want. You are allowed to hate it with all your guts.'

"But when it comes to me and my personality, it’s like, 'Damn. Am I the most insufferable b**** of our generation?' [Laughs]."