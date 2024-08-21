Chappell Roan has never cared about being in the charts.

The 'Casual' singer exploded onto the music scene with her viral pop tunes last year, but she insists nothing has changed since her album 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' topped the charts, other than more people taking notice of her talent.

She told 'SNL' star Bowen Yang for Interview magazine: "I’ve never given a f*** about the charts or being on the radio, but it’s so crazy how industry people are taking me more seriously than before."

She continued: “My career doesn’t mean anything more now that I have a charting album and song. If anything, I’m just like, ‘F*** you guys for not seeing what actually matters."

Being in the spotlight has its negatives, and Chappell just called out the "abuse and harassment" she has faced from "entitled" fans.

The 26-year-old singer - whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz - blasted fans for a certain "type of behaviour" towards celebrities and insisted it shouldn't be accepted by those living in the public eye.

In a series of videos on TikTok, she said: "I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous.

“I don’t care that this crazy type of behaviour comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen.

“That does not make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean I want it. That doesn’t mean that I like it.”

The 'Good Look, Babe!' pop star insisted it's "weird" for fans to assume they "know a person" simply because they consume their art.

She continued: “I don’t want whatever the f*** you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity.

"I don’t give a f*** if you think it’s selfish for me to say no for a photo or for your time, or for a hug.

“It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online and you listen to the art they make. That’s f****** weird. I’m allowed to say no to creepy behaviour.”

She pointed out how fans behaving in the same way towards a "random lady" in the street would rightly be frowned upon.

She added: "If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public?

Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I get a photo with you?’ and she’s like, ‘No, what the f***.’ And then you get mad at this random lady.

"Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online? This is a lady you don’t know, and she doesn’t know you at all.”