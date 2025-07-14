The Charlatans are set to release their new album on October 31.

The Charlatans have confirmed their album release date

The British rock band have confirmed that We Are Love, their 14th studio album, will be released later this year, with the title track being billed as a statement of intent for their new era.

Frontman Tim Burgess has likened the single to an "open top car ride in the credits of your favourite movie driving along the coast to somewhere amazing".

The band's long-awaited new album was recorded in Rockfield in Wales and at their Big Mushroom space in Middlewich, Cheshire. Tim has revealed that hauntology and psychogeography were two of the biggest inspirations behind the new record.

He shared: "The whole idea of hauntology and psychogeography is represented by us going back to Rockfield, where so much history has happened for The Charlatans."

We Are Love is the band's first new album since 2017's Different Days, and Tim, 58, relished the experience of returning to Rockfield after so many years away.

He said: "That was important as a way of honouring every member who's played in the band. So we’re honouring ourselves, our past, feeling that energy and reincarnating it, doing something fresh, brand new."

The Charlatans have also announced plans for a UK tour in December, when they'll play headline shows in Leeds, Stoke, Bath, London, Manchester and Glasgow. Tickets for the upcoming tour are set to go on general sale on Friday (18.07.25).

The Charlatans have been working on their new album "for a few years" and Tim has admitted that the title track "really stuck out".

Speaking to NME, Tim explained: "It’s funny how these things work out. It was an early song – we’ve been writing the album for a few years – and we recorded six, and then this one really stuck out. We kind of left the other five alone and continued on this path.

"It was a good beacon of something that we were searching for – something that felt new, something that felt very believable to us."