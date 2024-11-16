Lady A's Charles Kelley has praised his bandmates for putting his sobriety ahead of their career.

Charles Kelley praises bandmates for supporting sobriety journey

The singer / songwriter and his bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood pushed back their 'Request Line Tour' by a year so that he could go to a rehabilitation facility in Utah and Charles is grateful to them both for putting his health first.

He told the Hulu docuseries 'It's All Country': "We were kind of talking to our team about, you know, 'What do we say? Why are we canceling the tour?'

"Dave and Hillary were such good friends throughout this whole journey. And thank God, I felt like I was given this second lease on my career and my marriage."

Charles, 43, revealed he decided to quit alcohol after it took a toll on his marriage to wife Cassie McConnell Kelley, as well as his career.

He said: "Success is a double-edged sword, for sure. You know, once you know what it feels like, and once you’ve been out there, it’s a drug in itself. There is a lot of doubt that can come in and there’s just a lot of, I think, keeping your ego in check. I had to come back from treatment."

When announcing the tour postponement in 2022, Lady A wrote on Instagram: "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. We are a band, but more importantly … we're family. We're proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety."