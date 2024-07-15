Charli XCX has confessed she doesn't "envisage" herself "making music for ever".

Charli XCX doesn't see herself making music for the rest of her life

The 'Girl, so confusing' singer might be riding high with the cultural phenomenon that is her 'Brat' album, but she has admitted she is keen to "flex my creative areas" in "other areas".

Charli, 31, is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “I would like to flex my creative muscles on other areas. I don’t envisage myself making music for ever.

“Maybe I will in some capacity, but I just feel like there are other creative areas I really want to explore.”

One way she is branching out is with her upcoming role in the remake of 1970s cult horror 'Faces Of Death'.

She said of her debut acting gig: “I was a fan of the original movie.

“I saw that this film was being remade by a director, Daniel Goldhaber. We met and we spoke, and he was like, ‘You should be in it’. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy’.

“I really got the bug from that.”

The film will follow a similar format to the original as it’s set to be presented like a documentary detailing the most horrific murders of the time. While most of the footage is staged, the use of real footage proved controversial and led to it being banned in multiple countries.

Days ago, the 'Boom Clap' hitmaker teased that her 'Brat' era is only just getting started.

The '360' singer had a neon green wall in Brooklyn, which promoted her latest album, and it was changed to read "ok, bye".

The message sparked speculation that Charli was moving on from 'Brat', but she confirmed that is far from the case.

She responded on X: "brat summer is only just beginning [smiley face]. (sic)"

There was also hearsay that she could be set to drop a 'Brat' remix album.

The chart-topper used the wall to announce the deluxe addition of the LP, which boasted three additional tracks.