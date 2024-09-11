Charli XCX has teamed up with Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan on a remix of 'Talk Talk'.

Charli XCX has tapped Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan for her latest 'Brat' remix

The collaboration has been confirmed after Dua teased fans by leaving the 'Apple' hitmaker and her 'Sweat Tour' buddy and collaborator Troye a mysterious voice note posted to social media earlier this week.

Dua said in Spanish: “Charli, Troye, un gran besito para ti. Mwah," which translates to leaving them "a little kiss".

And now, the producers behind the remix - Styalz Fuego and Zhone - have confirmed the new version of the track from Charli’s LP 'Brat' features Dua and Troye.

Zhone took to Instagram to confirm the remix is “Produced by me and the boys” and tagged all three stars and Fuego.

The reason for Dua speaking in Spanish is the song features the lyric: “Talk to me in French / talk to me in Spanish / talk to me in your own made-up language."

Troye also posted a clip of him singing the line: "K, here's the plan I wanna fly you out to Amsterdam I got a good hotel to f*** you in..."

As of yet, there is no release date for the remix.

The '1999' hitmaker has already released the 'Guess' remix with Billie Eilish, 'Girl, so confusing' with Lorde, and 'Von Dutch' with Addison Rae.

Meanwhile, Charli recently said herself and Troye are among a group of "niche" pop stars who are finally getting the success they deserve.

The 32-year-old star - who has been thriving since releasing her trend-setting album 'Brat' this summer - believes that pop music has entered a "really interesting" new era.

Charli told i-D magazine: "I think it’s a really interesting time in pop music where [being] niche is being rewarded in a way that we haven’t seen for a while.

"It feels like there’s this new wave of artists with different ambitions and cultural touchpoints who are really thriving in mainstream culture. And I think that’s myself, that’s Troye [Sivan], that’s Chappell [Roan].

"When I think about the three of us, that’s a lot of music that either is inherently a part of queer culture or is very much inspired by it and that’s super cool."

'Brat' has been a huge hit with fans and critics, and Charli has confessed to being surprised by its success.

She said: "Before 'Brat' came out, I was saying to everyone around me, 'Be prepared that this is probably going to be the album that doesn’t perform very well at all.' Because I was like, 'I’m just going to make songs about my friends. I’m going to name check them all. I don’t really care if anybody else likes it. I just need to do this because the previous record was so about me trying to appeal.'"