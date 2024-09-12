Charli XCX is releasing another instalment of her viral 'Brat' album.

Charli XCX is releasing another version of 'Brat' on October 11

The 'Apple' hitmaker is set to drop ‘Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat’, on October 11, and she has shared the first track, 'Talk talk' featuring Troye Sivan.

The track-listing shows 11 songs referred to by track numbers with no proper names.

The named tracks are the remixes of '360' with Robyn and Yung Lean, 'Talk talk' with Troye, 'Von dutch' with Addison Rae, 'Girl, so confusing' with Lorde', and 'Guess' featuring Billie Eilish.

All the other 'Brat' songs are on a second disc.

Charli only just recently bid farewell to "Brat Summer".

The singer posted a roundup of TikTok videos from the viral pop culture phenomenon she created with her latest LP, which saw the party persona and the sickly green colour used on her album cover takeover social media, fashion and even the US presidential election.

She captioned the clips on Instagram: “Goodbye forever brat summer."

Describing a Brat girl, Charli had said: “That girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown.

“But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like does dumb things. But it’s Brat. You’re Brat. That’s Brat.”

The album was nominated for this year's Mercury Prize, losing out to English Teacher's 'This Could Be Texas'.

‘Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat’ tracklisting:

Disc One

1. 360 featuring robyn and yung lean

2. Track two

3. Track three

4. Track four

5. Talk talk featuring troye sivan

6. Von dutch a. g. cook remix featuring addison rae

7. Track seven

8. Track eight

9. Track nine

10. Girl, so confusing featuring lorde

11. Track eleven

12. Track twelve

13. Track thirteen

14. Track fourteen

15. Track fifteen

16. Guess featuring billie eilish

Disc Two

1. 360

2. Club classics

3. Sympathy is a knife

4. I might say something stupid

5. Talk talk

6. Von dutch

7. Everything is romantic

8. Rewind

9. So I

10. Girl, so confusing

11. Apple

12. B2b

13. Mean girls

14. I think about it all the time

15. 365

16. Hello goodbye

17. Guess

18. Spring breakers