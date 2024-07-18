Charli XCX has revealed it was Lorde's idea for her to feature on her remix of 'Girl, so confusing'.

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker, 31, recently revealed the hit is about the New Zealand pop star, 27, and admitted she had felt "jealous" about her success with her 2013 debut single 'Royals'.

Then, fans were surprised to see the pair team up on 'Girl, so confusing', from her viral LP 'Brat', on which Charli opened up about being compared to the 'Green Light' singer.

Turns out, it was Lorde who suggested she should be on the track since she inspired it.

Charli told Billboard: “I had to go through the process of telling her that this song is about her and her being OK with that first.

“I was trying to meet up with her for almost a year, and we kept having this weird, like, we were [going to], then we wouldn’t. It spoke to the narrative of the song itself. In the end, it didn’t work out. Then the day before the record came out, I left her a voice note. [Lorde] replied straight away and was like, ‘Oh, my God, I had no idea you felt this way. I’m so sorry.’ And then was like, ‘You know, maybe I should be on a version of the song.’ I didn’t even ask her. She brought it up.

“So much of this rollout was planned, but sometimes it was not.

“Lorde’s remix of ‘Girl, so confusing’ is a perfect example. That wasn’t planned. It took three days total.”

Charli sings over a pulsating beat: "People say we’re alike/ They say we’ve got the same hair."

Another line goes: "Yeah, I don't know if you like me/Sometimes I think you might hate me/Sometimes I think I might hate you/Maybe you just wanna be me."

In an interview with Rolling Stone UK, Charli confessed she compared her music and fashion style to that of the Kiwi star - whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor - and was envious that she was having huge success, whilst she felt "insecure" about her own music.