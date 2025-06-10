Charlie Simpson is rumoured to be the mystery singer behind new band PRESIDENT.

PRESIDENT unmasked the singer in the music video for new song Fearless and people are stunned it's not Charlie Simpson

After the group dropped the new song and music video for Fearless on June 5, fans of the Busted and Fightstar singer - and Contact Music - are convinced it's Charlie singing.

However, at the end of the clip, the singer is unveiled - and it's not Charlie.

This hasn't stopped fans speculating that it's still the Year 3000 hitmaker and he may be trolling us.

Fearless follows the first track from the project, May's In the Name of the Father.

A press release notes: "Operating at the intersection of heavy music, electronic experimentation, and cinematic atmosphere, PRESIDENT doesn't conform to the traditional structures of genre or identity. Prioritising intent over image and shifting the spotlight away from those who have created this movement, firmly onto the music itself."

PRESIDENT will make their debut at Download Festival on June 15, and fans will be hoping Charlie is unveiled as the singer.

The rock band play the Dogtooth stage at 4.25pm.

Next month, on July 30, PRESIDENT will play to a sold-out crowd at London's The Garage.