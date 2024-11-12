My Chemical Romance have teased a new project on social media.

My Chemical Romance are teasing a new project

The 'Welcome To The Black Parade' rockers - who broke up in 2013 before releasing new song 'The Foundations of Decay' nine years later - have largely kept things quiet since their reunion tour ended in March 2023, besides a headline slot at When We Were Young Festival last month.

On Monday (11.11.24), the band's official Instagram shared an image of a hazy skyline and confetti alongside Russian letters which translate to "TPK".

The cryptic post was captioned: "If you could be anything, what would you be?”

While there are no further hints about the message and what it could mean, fans have suggested it may refer to MCR's scrapped record 'The Paper Kingdom', which was ditched in 2013 and would have been their fifth album.

The group - made up of brothers Gerard and Mikey Way, Ray Toro and Frank Iero - finished six songs for the LP, before axing the collection and breaking up.

The following year, frontman Gerard opened up about "that My Chem record that didn't get made", noting that it was "really dark" during a period where the 'Umbrella Academy' creator was "finding anything else to do besides write music".

He told 'The Andy Greenwald Podcast' at the time: "I cared what the songs were, but like it’s gonna be a bunch of dark stuff and we’re going to build costumes and stage sets.

"And it’s going to be this storyline about a support group of parents who are dealing with the loss of their children so they make up this story about the children all being missing in the woods and fighting this witch and that was what it was about.

"It was called ‘The Paper Kingdom’. And there may be a time in my life where I want to do ‘The Paper Kingdom’. And maybe it’s a book, or maybe it’s something else.”