Cher says her next album will be her "last".

Cher plans to bow out of making albums after one last record.

The 'Believe' hitmaker appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' last week to promote her new two-part memoir and was asked whether there will be "another album" by the host, prompting her to tease she is “about to” release one.

The 78-year-old star has since admitted that the follow-up to 2013's 'Close to the Truth' will "probably" be her last full-length music release – because she's "older than dirt".

Speaking at London's Lyceum theatre this week to promote her memoir, she spilled: “This is probably my last album that I’m gonna do.

“I’m really excited. They are great songs and I’m just really excited that I’m doing it.

“I’m really excited to be doing anything now.

“I’m older than dirt now, OK? I’m the oldest person I meet in almost every room unless I’m in an old folks’ home."

Despite approaching 80, the 'Moonstruck' actress insists she doesn't feel her age and quipped that she was a f****** hottie" at 60.

She said: “I keep having to tell these [younger] girls like, ‘Get over yourself, get out there. You’ve got your whole life ahead of you’.

“I don’t care if you’re 50. I’d give anything to be 60 again. I was a f****** hottie!

"It’s weird too because I know I’m older, but I don’t know how to feel it.

"I don’t know how to feel any different than the way I’ve always felt.

“I like hanging with younger people, not just men.

"I like young people because a lot of my friends don’t want to have that much fun.

"They can just go off and be old fogies.”

Cher released the festive album 'Christmas' last year, which featured her first original songs in a decade.