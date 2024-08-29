Chesney Hawkes believes nostalgia in music has always been “big business”.

The 55-year-old made it huge in the 1990s with his ‘The One and Only’ hit and still has a huge and loyal fan base.

He told Bang Showbiz ahead of Oasis announcing their 2025 comeback gigs: “Nostalgia has always been big business in music. Even in the ’80s, people had nostalgia for the 1960s.

“Nostalgia goes on for the ’80s, ’90s and Noughties, and (nostalgia-themed) festivals are so fun to play.”

Chesney is gearing up to appear at the Reminisce Festival on Saturday 7 September in St Helens, Liverpool.

It’s now in its 10th year and is billed as an all-day celebration of ’90’s “old school club tunes and pop”, with other acts this year including Five, Damage, N Trance and Oceanic.

Chesney added about his love of seeing fans at the gigs: “People come and leave their inhibitions checked at the door, and they get dressed in very colourful outfits and relive the music of their youth.

“It’s actually an honour for me to be involved in these events.”

Opening up about how he still going since his heyday, the singer added: “I had no idea when I was a kid I’d still be playing this music, and you don’t think of things 30 years in the future when it’s happening to you.”

Written by singer Nik Kershaw, 66, Chesney’s ‘One and Only’ smash was released by Chrysalis Records in January 1991.

It was featured in the 1991 film ‘Buddy’s Song’ that starred Chesney as the titular Buddy and The Who frontman Roger Daltrey, now 80, as his father.

The tune spent five weeks at No1 in the UK Singles Chart in March and April 1991.

Its popularity was boosted as it was also featured in Michael J Fox’s 1991 film ‘Doc Hollywood’.

Tickets for the Reminisce Festival are available from www.reminiscefestival.com.