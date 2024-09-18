Chesney Hawkes took inspiration from Barry Keoghan's nude scene in 'Saltburn' for his new music video.

The 52-year-old star has released his first new single in 12 years, 'Get A Hold Of Yourself', and mimicked the scene where Barry's character Oliver Quick dances in the buff around the mansion at the end of the movie for the cheeky video.

Chesney told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "You can really do what you want.

"The not giving a f*** thing is actually important in life. That's one of the reasons I wanted to have fun with the video for this song.

"I bare it all in this video and I just kind of went, 'F*** it, I'm having fun'. What I will say is that it was based on the last scene in 'Saltburn'."

Chesney revealed that his kids – Casey, 23, Jesse, 21, and Indi, 18, who he has with his wife Kristina – laughed the nude video off as a "midlife crisis" for their father.

The 'One and Only' hitmaker said: "There was a lot of laughter going on and slight embarrassment going on. But they're cool with it.

"I've got an 18 year old, a 21 year old and a 23 year old. So they're like, 'It's just Dad doing his thing, having fun, having a midlife crisis'."

Chesney thinks that his new single may take some of his fans by surprise as it has a "dance feel".

He explained: "This has got kind of a dance feel to it, that I guess people might be a little surprised by. What I wanted was for people to hear it on the radio and be like, 'That's Chesney Hawkes?!'"