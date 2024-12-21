Chris Martin admits that Coldplay are a "safe target" for critics.

Chris Martin accepts criticism of Coldplay

The 'Clocks' band have divided audiences with their music over the past two decades despite becoming one of the world's biggest groups and the frontman can understand why they have detractors.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Chris said: "It would be terrible if we lived in a society where everyone had to (like the same thing). We're a very, very easy, safe target.

"We're not going to bite back. We are four white, middle-class men from England. We deserve to take some s*** for what our people have done.

"There's a reason we get to play all around the world, and part of it is not necessarily very healthy."

Chris believes that music stardom is "hazardous" as some artists struggle to cope without the adulation of a huge crowd.

The 47-year-old singer said: "I think one of the flip sides of the band at this point is the adrenaline is so crazy high, and the shows are so big and everything, that then there's a real depression crash on the other side of it.

"It's like you give so much openness, but it's so hyperreal to process like that all the time. It's ridiculous. And why it kills a lot of people. It's a quite hazardous job. And I understand why, because it is a form of drug.

"So I spend a lot of time on my own really trying to stay afloat, and walking really helps me with that. And going in the ocean really helps me with that."

Chris also revealed that he believes Coldplay's music resonates most in non-English speaking countries.

He said: "I sometimes feel that we are most powerful in countries where they don't really speak English.

"I'm not the best lyricist in the world by any stretch of the imagination, but I think if you don't speak English, there's a feeling that you feel."