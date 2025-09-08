Chris Martin is worried about moving on from Coldplay.

Chris Martin has been reflecting on his time in Coldplay

The Viva La Vida band revealed that they intend to stop making new records after releasing their 12th studio album and the frontman admits that it is an uncomfortable but necessary step to move on from the group he has fronted for almost three decades ahead of the final gig of their Wembley residency on the Music of the Spheres world tour on Friday (12.09.25).

Chris is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: "I’m trying to let go of everything, but I still love my job. I love it and maybe that’s not good. I love all of it, even all of the nonsense. I’m so grateful.

"I love our band, I love what we do, I love the songs that come through, I love where we get to go, I love the view of the world that it gives us. We see the thing that connects humans more than most people see. I love it. So maybe that means I’m attached to it.

"I need to let go of feeling like I need that and just be able to appreciate it when it’s there – not to be attached to needing it. I’d like to just want it. I’m getting there."

Martin revealed that Coldplay would stop making music after 12 albums in order to keep their legacy intact.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the 48-year-old singer said: "We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real. Yeah. I promise.

"Because less is more. And for some of our critics, even less would be even more! It’s really important that we have that limit.

"There’s only seven Harry ­Potters. There’s only 12 and a half Beatles albums. There’s about the same for Bob Marley, so all of our heroes.

"Also having that limit means the quality control is so high right now, and for a song to make it, it’s almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be coasting, we’re trying to improve."

Chris added: "There’s something about the Coldplay thing. That’s just what . . . I don’t know where the songs come from. I don’t know where the ideas come from, but that’s just been coming to me for about four or five years now.

"Like, ‘You have to finish like this,’ and I trust that just like I trust the songs. So if we do something together after that creatively beyond touring, then it’ll be something different, or a side thing, or a compilation of things we hadn’t finished."