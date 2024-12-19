Chrissie Hynde has apologised to fans over her issues with phone usage and repeat front row gig-goers at Pretenders gigs.

In October, the 'Brass In Pocket' hitmakers sparked outrage by asking their supporters to "give local fans a chance" to be on the front row at their concerts, while the frontwoman requested that smartphones are not used during their performances as it’s off putting.

The 73-year-old rocker has now said she is "sorry" but further explained why it bothers her and admitted she’s even contemplated quitting touring.

She began a lengthy statement: “First of all, I’m sorry that I’ve never adjusted to the phone/filming/picture taking culture. I’ve sworn and berated the very audience that is there for us. There’s no way to explain how distracting it is and why I have a meltdown when I see a phone. Every night I come off stage scolding myself and saying it’s just not worth it and maybe it’s time to hang up the guitar and find a new vocation.”

The musician highlighted that she is not alone in her issue with recording or taking pictures at concerts, name-dropping Bob Dylan as one of the artists who asks for fans to place their devices into a secure bag for the duration of his shows.

She continued: "But I love the band and I love playing live for you. I just don’t like being stalked. I see I’m not alone and some venues are now banning phones and many acts are banning them too. [Bob] Dylan famously has phones sealed in a bag throughout his shows. We post signs around the venues saying please do not use your phones, but some people just cannot resist. Anyway, I do feel baffled and bad about it. I know pop acts encourage phones because they want to be on social media. But we are not a pop act. We’re a rock band ( in case you didn’t notice)."

Chrissie then explained why she finds it unfair when the same people are on the front row.

She said: "The other thing I said which seems to have caused offense in some quarters is when I asked that anyone who has seen more than a few shows, move back out of the front row and let the locals have the front. I will reinstate that we love to see people come back for more, but we travel the world to play to a new audience each night, so it’s good to see the locals up front. Come one and all…... but be fair!"

On a more positive note, Chrissie thanked fans who left her presents on the tour.

She said: "Oh yeah, and thank you to whoever it was gifted me with a lovely pair of silver music clef earrings. I just found them when clearing out my wardrobe case and I’m wearing them now.

"Also I was given some excellent vinyl of some of my favourite artists. Thank You !!!!"

Chrissie signed off with a festive message, writing: "So, have a merry Christmas and a happy new year and thank you once again for making it a joyful year for myself and the band entire, and our lovely crew.

"Best wishes all round!"