Chrissie Hynde prefers playing smaller venues with The Pretenders because they are better "for the audience and for the band".

The group has played some huge shows in recent years supporting artists including Guns N' Roses and the Foo Fighters, but Chrissie has explained they will be going back to performing in "clubs and theatres" for their own concerts because it's a more enjoyable experience and they don't worry about "money" and "prestige".

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: " Over these past years, people often ask why we aren’t playing in bigger venues i e. arenas? The simple answer is: Clubs and theatres are better venues for the audience and for the band.

"Personally, I have never stayed for a three hour show, and I like to see the band on stage rather than on screens if I’m in the audience.

"And if I’m on stage, I like to see every audience member right up to the back of the balcony."

She went on to add: "So yes, we could be playing bigger places, making more money, and in some people’s eyes, garnering more prestige ... but we really don’t give a s*** about that stuff.

"We have loved supporting Stevie Nicks, Phil Collins, Guns N’ Roses, and now the Foo Fighters in huge venues, but for our own shows we like to keep it reined in."

The Pretenders are currently touring the US performing in theatres in cities such as San Fransisco, Austin and Sacramento over the next few weeks and they will take the tour to Europe in September with dates in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Germany among others before heading to the UK for a series of shows in October.