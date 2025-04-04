Ciara has released her new single ‘Ecstasy’.

Ciara's new single Ecstasy is available to listen to now

The 39-year-old singer released the R+B track earlier on Friday (04.04.25), and accompanied it with a sensual black-and-white music video.

Taking to Instagram, Ciara posted a snippet of the music video and added the caption: "It’s finally here! ‘Ecstasy’ is out now!

"Making this happen was not an easy feat. Between running multiple businesses, being a mom, a wife, and an artist, I had less than two days to rehearse and capture everything. But WE made it happen!"

The ‘Goodies’ chart-topper described the track and the music video as a "true labour of love", and thanked her team, family and fans for their support.

She added: "This video and project is a true labor of love! As a woman, sometimes I feel like I’m always pouring out … But doing like things like this… pours back into me! And honestly… us ladies need that!

"It’s a must that we make sure we do the things that fill our cup. If I must say, I would not be here without the collective effort of my family, my team, and everyone who works in alignment with me to execute my vision and YOU … My fans! This song means so much to me, and I hope you love what we made together."

‘Ecstasy’ - which was released through Ciara’s own label Beauty Marks Entertainment - was written by the singer alongside Courtlin Jabrae, and Theron Thomas, while Leather Jacket and Tommy ‘TBHits’ Brown produced.

Ciara described the new track as "baby-making music" and shared her excitement for her fans to hear the new material.

She said in a statement: "On every album, having the ultimate slow R+B record is always a must for me.

"We call it baby-making music where I’m from! I can’t wait for the world to see the video and experience ‘Ecstasy’ with me! The CiCi Way!"

While Ciara has not announced a new studio album yet, the singer - whose last LP was 2019's ‘Beauty Marks’ - teased ‘Ecstasy’ may be an early look into a future record.

She explained to Bustle: "I’m always trying to find a way to keep things fresh and make sure I’m always looking ahead and - most importantly - have fun.

"I think the fun is what’s carried me and sustained me."