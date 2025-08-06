Clean Bandit star Grace Chatto has claimed taking drugs as a teenager left her with slower speech.

Grace Chatto has told fans about her teenage drug use impacting her speech

The 39-year-old cellist for the Grammy winning group shared some previously unknown facts about herself in a TikTok post, including how her drug use impacted her brain, and not being able to get car insurance because of a driving ban.

She typed on a picture of herself looking into a mirror: “I speak so slowly because I took too many drugs when I was a teenager.”

She wrote: “I can’t get car insurance because I had a driving ban.”

Grace also admitted she "ghosted all my friends", "can't get out of bed", and is "socially awkward".

The Rather Be hitmaker used her band's latest song, Believe - featuring South African artist Lloyiso - to soundtrack the post.

Upon swiping right, a second mirror shot showed her with "luscious locks" after saying her hair is "like hay".

She typed on that picture: “But I believe in us. Won a Grammy, gratitude for all that I have, I am strong, I’m nice, I am honest.”

Meanwhile, Clean Bandit loved working with the Idols South Africa star Lloyiso so much, they haven't ruled out him joining the band as a permanent singer.

Founding member Jack Patterson recently told ContactMusic.com when asked if he could lead the band full-time: “Maybe Lloyiso. Never before but maybe now.”

Grace hopes bandmates Jack and Luke Patterson make an album with Lloyiso.

She said: "Jack is going to the Burning Man Festival, and we are trying to convince Lloyiso to go with him so they can write an album with him."

Clean Bandit have never had a constant singer and have recruited the likes of Anne-Marie, Jess Glynne and Zara Larsson to front their tunes in the past.

Grace said of working Lloyiso: "This is the most organic collaboration we have ever done I think, because we were in South Africa in Cape Town, and we met Lloyiso quite randomly after a performance. His friends, these two producers called 'The Imports' asked us to stay out here. We were meant to fly back to London to write some songs, and Jack and Luke did go back to London, so I went on my own and we all stayed in this big house, and we made writing rooms in every bedroom. I always like to be in bed, so it was perfect to be in bed. We had keyboards all over the bed, and guitars and everything, and we started a beat, and Lloyiso just came out with an incredible melody that became the chorus, and I have never heard such a beautiful voice. It was so moving, and I said, “sing it again”, and voice-noted it to send to Jack who had just landed in Heathrow. He went crazy and immediately wrote some chords under that melody."