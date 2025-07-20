CMAT thinks making a new album would be "at the sacrifice of everything" in her life.

CMAT isn't sure what her 'next move' is

The 29-year-old singer - whose real name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson - has admitted she's having to carefully consider her "next move" after her upcoming third LP Euro-Country is release on August 29.

She told Mojo magazine: "I'm really debating what my next move is because this album is definitely the peak of my abilities so far.

"I could make another really good fourth album - I know I could do it - but it will be at the sacrifice of everything in my life.

"It will be me going more mental, going more into the abyss that leaves people Bob Dylan single for the rest of his life.

"Because that guy just kept getting really good by never doing real life and staying as a person on the mezzanine, watching other people through a window."

The Take A Sexy Picture of Me hitmaker compared working on her latest collection to a "toxic" relationship.

She added: "It was like a toxic boyfriend or something, this record - I didn't think about anything else from waking up in the morning 'til I went to bed at night."

When it comes to her own style, CMAT - who is known for her blend of relatively upbeat song titles and emotionally tough lyrics - insisted she has been "miscategorised" because of her "silly" fashion choices and sense of humour.

She pondered: "My sensibilities are towards the kitchen sink. Country music makes small things really big and big things really small.

"People go, 'All country songs at the same', but I find the more everyday you go, the more laser-focused you can on the topic.

"Do you know Gary Stewart's She's Actin' Single (I'm Drinkin' Doubles)? Obviously an amazing song title. Easily one of the most devastating songs I'll ever hear."