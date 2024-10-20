Coldplay will feature on FC Barcelona's shirt.

Coldplay will feature on special FC Barcelona kits

The 'WE PRAY' band have teamed up with the club's sponsors Spotify to launch a brand new design featuring a logo inspired by their chart-topping new album 'Moon Music' that was released earlier this month.

Barcelona will wear the special shirts for the El Clasico match against Real Madrid on October 26 whilst the women's team Barcelona Femeni will also be in the unique kit when they take on Eibar in Liga F on November 2.

The Catalan club and Coldplay have had a shared history for several years as the song 'Viva La Vida' became the team's unofficial anthem during the Treble-winning 2008-09 season.

There will only be 1899 of the shirts available in honour of Barca's founding year whilst there will also be 22 special glow-in-the-dark jerseys - 11 signed by the starting men's team and the other 11 by starting players in the women's side - with all net proceeds going to The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which began a partnership with the La Liga club in 2022.

Coldplay are the latest band to sponsor Barcelona as the team have incorporated Drake and The Rolling Stones into their famous kits in previous years.

The group said in a statement: "We’re honoured that Spotify has chosen to feature our Moon Music design on the shirt of FC Barcelona. We’ve had a special relationship with the city and the club for many years. We’re also proud to support the UNHCR in their life-saving work to protect refugees and displaced people around the world. Heartfelt thanks to Spotify and FC Barcelona for making this happen."

Juli Guiu, VP Marketing at FC Barcelona, said: "We are delighted that through our partnership with Spotify, that Coldplay will feature on the FC Barcelona shirt for El Clásico. The band and the club have a mutual love which stretches back many years from the band visiting training sessions, to Barça players watching Coldplay live in Barcelona over the years, to the band’s music soundtracking some of the club’s best moments."