Coldplay are set to release 'A Film For The Future', a 44-minute visual companion to their chart-topping album 'Moon Music'.

Coldplay are releasing a visual film to accompany 'Moon Music' made by more than 150 visual artists from across the globe

Set to premiere worldwide on January 22, the film is executive produced by Ben Mor, who directed Chris Martin and co and Beyonce in their music promo for their hit 2016 collaboration 'Hymn For The Weekend', and described it as “a kaleidoscopic patchwork quilt – a 44-minute multimedia tapestry.”

The film will be shown at 360-degree screenings at Lightroom in London, Manchester, and Seoul, with tickets on sale now.

'A Film For The Future' was created by more than 150 different visual artists from 45 countries.

Without being restricted by rules, the individuals were asked to create a visual from "snippets" of the record - which features the hit singles 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' and 'We Pray'.

Mor continued: “It was huge privilege to have the’s eye view of such an ambitious project, with so many incredibleators and filmmakers all working independently of each other. The final film is simply jaw-dropping and I can’t wait for Cold fans to see it.”

Coldplay commented: “We’re very to all the amazing artists lent their genius to this film. They’ve created something very beautiful and we extremely of it.”

The project was first teased on the car number plate in the artwork for 2019’s 'Everyday Life', with a section of the project appearing in last summer's lyric video for 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'.

A fan-led site for the film, powered by Microsoft AI, will also launch on attf.cold.com on January 22.

Recruiting artists from around the globe for the film comes after frontman Chris recently shared that he believes Coldplay's music resonates most in non-English speaking countries.

He told Rolling Stone: "I sometimes feel that we are most powerful in countries where they don't really speak English.

"I'm not the best lyricist in the world by any stretch of the imagination, but I think if you don't speak English, there's a feeling that you feel."