Coldplay are planning two huge stadium shows in August 2025 that will help raise vital funds for grassroots venues across the UK

Posters from the rock band's first ever concert at Camden's Dublin Castle in 1998 - when they went by the name The Coldplay - were hung up at the north London venue over the weekend, and additional handwritten notes confirmed a pair of concerts at Craven Park in Hull and London’s Wembley Stadium in August next year.

It stated that 10 per cent of money raised from the gigs will benefit the Music Venue Trust, which supports grassroots venues and up-and-coming artists.

The notes also stated that the shows will be 100 per cent solar, wind and kinetically powered.

Beverley Whitrick, the chief operating office of MVT, shared the posters to Instagram and wrote: "The coolest poster has just gone up in the Dublin Castle's window."

Coldplay also posted a video of the promo from the outside of the venue on the group’s Instagram Story.

Chris Martin and co are currently completing their global ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour.

In July, it was rumoured that the 'Feels Like I'm Falling in Love' hitmakers were planning a 10-night residency at Wembley Stadium.

The 'Viva La Vida' group are preparing to release their new album 'Moon Music' in October but rather than embark on a traditional tour to support the release, they were claimed to be exploring alternative options to help reduce their carbon footprint, which could be done by keeping their stage production in one place.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column at the time: “Coldplay want to do something super special for 'Moon Music' and they have discussed the idea of doing a set residency rather than touring across the UK.

“Wembley has been mooted as a possible location which would work for a ten-date residency, for example.

“It means they would be able to play to almost a million fans, all while keeping down their carbon footprint.

“On their last tour the band went all out to try to reduce the impact of their work on the environment.

“By keeping the shows in one place they are removing the need for HGVs to drive the stages and kit across the country, for example.

“Plus seeing acts like Adele setting up shop in one place has given them real food for thought.

“Nothing is set in stone yet but they hope they can get a residency to work.”

In June, the 'Yellow' hitmakers revealed that the first two years of their ongoing 'Music of Spheres' world tour had seen a 59 per cent reduction in carbon emissions compared to their concert series in 2016 and 2017.