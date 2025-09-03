Two UK content creators have landed spots in the Top 15 shortlist of tracks of the Future Sound Awards – dubbed “The Grammys for AI music”.

Organisers of the awards say they spotlight artists from across the globe who are harnessing artificial intelligence to tell “deeply human stories”.

Launched by the Fanvue World AI Creator Awards in partnership with SoundCloud and TwoShot, awards bosses added they set out to prove AI in music is “not just about algorithms, but about amplifying life and giving artists’ voices – while doing so ethically”.

The awards marks the first move into music for Fanvue, the subscription creator platform with over 180,000 creators.

It says it has been using its pioneering AI-powered monetisation tools to help them unlock their earnings potential and build an “AI infrastructure so creators across all verticals can scale – and earn”.

The team behind the awards said it was “stunned” with the standard and breadth of entries, and the “untold human stories behind the artists using AI to make music”.

From more than 500 entries spanning 20-plus countries, the judges added they had “unearthed songs born of heartbreak, resilience, memory and survival”.

Among them is a track by a UK-based creator known as The BTO Kid.

Aged only 19, he emerged from a devastating coma that lasted from December 2016 to April 2017.

A brain injury left him unable to play real instruments.

But with AI, the BTO Kid rediscovered his voice.

Now 26, his shortlisted track, AI Gave Me a Voice, channels the trauma of losing his girlfriend months after his recovery.

Another creator who goes by the name Chiropractor, is the second UK entrant who landed a spot on the Future Sound Awards shortlist.

His work pulls from Trinidad’s gritty street-born style while rooted in Britain.

The judging panel for the awards included producer Jeff Nang – who has worked with Disney, Universal and Sony – as well as Butterbro, TwoShot founder Tobi Akinyemi, and Fanvue’s Head of AI Narcis Marincat.

They met at London’s iconic Westpoint Studios, home to past recordings by Adele, Kanye West and Frank Ocean, to judge the entries.

The panel rated the tracks on vocals, lyrics, beat and authenticity – but said what moved them most was the humanity behind the tracks.

Narcis Marincat said: “It was the richness and human emotion of the backstories that captivated us.”

He added: “The impact of AI in music continues to divide opinion but for the first time, via the Future Sound Awards, we’re able to show a different perspective on the positive impact of AI in music – uncovering the real people behind the technology and sharing their stories and music.”

All prizes for the Future Sound Awards will be awarded and paid in full by 19 September.