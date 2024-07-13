LL Cool J's new album 'THE FORCE' will feature a number of high-profile collaborations.

LL Cool J's star-studded album

Eminem, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes and Saweetie will all appear on the upcoming 14-track record, which has been produced entirely by A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip.

He took to Instagram to reveal the full tracklist and wrote: "My new album THE FORCE launches 9/6/2024 pre save using the link in my bio. You know the drill. scroll up for the official track listing and appearances. I’m ready lol."

The 56-year-old rapper has also released new single 'Passion', announcing on Instagram: "Passion” song and video out now. Listen watch and pre order THE FORCE. Link in bio."

He said in a statement: "We’re talking 14 tracks of straight fire, all crafted by myself and the one and only Q-Tip. When you listen to this album, you’re not just hearing music, you’re experiencing a whole new vibe, a whole new level of artistic passion.”

'THE FORCE' is LL Cool J's first new studio album since 2013’s 'Authentic' and he admitted that he had to "learn how to rap again" after his extended break.

He said: "[The process required]going back to the drawing board and learning how to rap again … making sure I was really inspired by the things I was saying. That’s why there isn’t a lot of fluff on this album. The LeBrons, the Stephs, the Jordans and the Kobes, they all go back to the drawing board, they always try to make themselves better. I wasn’t trying to do trendy, and I wasn’t trying to recapture anything I did before."

'THE FORCE' tracklist

1. 'Spirit of Cyrus' (Featuring Snoop Dogg)

2. 'The FORCE'

3. 'Saturday Night Special' (Featuring Rick Ross and Fat Joe)

4. 'Black Code Suite' (Featuring Sona Jobarteh)

5. 'Passion'

6. 'Proclivities' (Featuring Saweetie)

7. 'Post Modern'

8. '30 Decembers'

9. 'Runnit Back'

10.'Huey In Da Chair' (Featuring Busta Rhymes)

11. 'Basquiat Energy'

12. 'Praise Him' (Featuring Nas)

13. 'Murdergram Deux' (Featuring Eminem)

14. 'The Vow' (Featuring Mad Squablz, J-S.A.N.D., and Don Pablito)