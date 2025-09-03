Cradle of Filth’s frontman Dani Filth has issued what he calls “one final statement” following the dramatic departure of longtime bandmates Zoe Marie Federoff and guitarist Marek “Ashok” Smerda.

The 52-year-old metal star has vowed not to let “unfounded slander define this band or diminish the work we’ve put into it.”

In a candid Instagram post shared from the road this week, Filth addressed the controversy head-on, acknowledging that his previous comments may have revealed more than intended.

He began his Instagram post: “I let fatigue and frustration steer me into sharing more personal detail than was probably necessary.

“For that, I apologise. The truth of my account remains, but out of respect for everyone involved, I will not be commenting further on personal matters in public.”

However, he drew a firm line when it came to accusations of “theft” and “exploitation” aimed at him, the band, and its management.

He went on: “These allegations are false and damaging.

“We maintain clear records that show otherwise, and any dispute will be dealt with properly—not through trial by social media.”

The post took a deeply personal turn as he revealed his mother is currently battling stage 4 cancer, and that the ordeal has added to her distress.

He said: “Dragging families into this storm is a cruelty none of us should wish on another.

Despite the tension, he extended an olive branch to his former bandmates:

He said: “To Zoe and Ashok: despite everything, I do wish you well. We shared great times together, and I’ll always be grateful for those memories.”

He closed with a defiant message to fans and critics alike: “The show must go on—and it’s not a Christmas pantomime. Our focus remains on delivering these shows with the passion our fans deserve, and on building a stronger, clearer foundation for all our musicians moving forward. Onward!”

Smerda had confirmed his plans to exit the group once their live shows are complete after his wife - the band's keyboardist Federoff - also quit with the musician claiming they didn't want to continue working "high" stress jobs for "relatively low pay".

However, shortly after the announcement Filth posted a message declaring Smerda had been sacked with immediate effect. The statement - posted on the band's Instagram page - read: "It is with a grave heart that Cradle Of Filth officially announce the firing of guitarist Marek ‘Ashok’ Smerda from the band, effective immediately.

"Despite all attempts to illegally defame and derail the band, Cradle Of Filth WILL NOT cancel any of our South American shows, though fans will have to bear with us being a band with only one guitarist live, that is of course until Ashok’s temporary replacement is flown out to join the tour in a few days time.

"Thank you for your understanding in this horrible matter, we are all in a state of shock over proceedings and will share our side to these unfortunate events in due course.

"Please, respect our decision to part with Ashok now rather than at the end of the tour and avoid speculation as more clarity on the situation will be provided.

"The rest of the band are cool, even if taken aback, and accusations toward management, who work very closely with me and the band are completely unjust and unfounded.

"Patience is a virtue and the truth will always out ... "

The statement was posted shortly after the guitarist shared his own message on Instagram, which read: "Dear fans and friends, I ask you to please respect my wife and myself in this transitional period.

"I am indeed leaving Cradle of Filth at the end of this current tour, and the reasons behind this are conclusions my wife and I came together at long before this week.

"We simply do not feel like Cradle can provide for our future, and in fact hinders it. Among other reasons it is a lot of work for relatively low pay, the stress is quite high, and we haven’t felt for a while like this band actually prioritizing/caring about members.

"It has been years of unprofessional behavior from people above us that led to our decision."

He went on to reveal he wants all of his "compositions" removed from the band's upcoming releases - including their new collaboration with pop star Ed Sheeran.